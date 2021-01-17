Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As crisis embroils our nation, a new president is about to be inaugurated, and our outgoing president was just impeached, how is it impacting our region? And as the North American International Auto Show has been cancelled –what’s next for our state’s biggest and splashiest event?
Congresswoman Haley Stevens, Oakland County Republican Party Chairman Rocky Raczkowski, Rod Albert of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, and Peter Bhatia, Editor/Vice President of Detroit Free Press/Freep.com appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to talk about these issues and more.
Stevens discussed Jan. 6 and the insurgents who stormed the Capitol which led to the deaths of five people. The harrowing event occurred after President Trump addressed the crowd. He was impeached a week later.
Raczkowski talked about Trump, shared his thoughts on impeachment and what’s ahead. He also talked about the Flint water crisis which saw new indictments this week against former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and others.
Alberts, who runs the North American International Auto Show, discussed Motor Bella, a new car enthusiast event being held this September in Pontiac as they cancelled NAIAS again due to Covid-19 concerns. The Detroit show was also cancelled in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.
Bhatia talked about covering these simmering issues and keeping people safe, the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Flint water crisis.
