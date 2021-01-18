  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:covid-19

Last Updated 1:08 pm EDT, 1/18/2021

Overview

Michigan reports 2,598 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and with 29 new deaths reported.

Missed Gov. Whitmer’s press conference? Here’s her update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Stay At Home

Michigan COVID-19 restrictions extended through Dec. 20. Here’s everything you need to know.

Business & Facilities

8 Michigan businesses cited for COVID-19 safety violations.

Healthcare Status

Johnson & Johnson close to release their COVID-19 vaccine.

Henry Ford Health System reports more than 37,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 7,892 tested positive.

Schools

35 new coronavirus outbreaks reported In Michigan schools Monday.