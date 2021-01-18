Last Updated 1:08 pm EDT, 1/18/2021
Overview
Michigan reports 2,598 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and with 29 new deaths reported.
Missed Gov. Whitmer’s press conference? Here’s her update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Stay At Home
Michigan COVID-19 restrictions extended through Dec. 20. Here’s everything you need to know.
Business & Facilities
8 Michigan businesses cited for COVID-19 safety violations.
Healthcare Status
Johnson & Johnson close to release their COVID-19 vaccine.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 37,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 7,892 tested positive.
Schools
35 new coronavirus outbreaks reported In Michigan schools Monday.