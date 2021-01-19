(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in nine Michigan schools.
On Monday, Jan. 18 the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However, Hastings High School in Barry County had 10 cases among students.
In Chippewa County at Lake Superior State University, there were 14 cases reported among students.
Ridge Wood Elementary School in Wayne County reported two cases among students as well.
