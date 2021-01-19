(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday her appointments to the Board of State Canvassers.

Jeannette L. Bradshaw, of Ortonville, is the recording secretary and registrar for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58.

She also serves as the secretary and treasurer for the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO and previously served as the executive vice president.

Bradshaw was first appointed to the State Board of Canvassers in 2013 and currently serves as Chair of the Board. Bradshaw is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing February 1, 2021 and expiring January 31, 2025.