(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will attend the inauguration of President–elect Joe Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.
Whitmer was also appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Recently, Biden nominated Governor Whitmer to serve as Vice Chair of the Democratic National Committee.
“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Whitmer. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”
The inauguration is expected to begin around 11 a.m. EST at the West Front of the Capitol in Washington D.C.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Update: ‘I Believe We Have A Moral Obligation,’ Says President-Elect Joe Biden
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Super Bowl 55: How Many Fans Will Be Allowed To Attend?