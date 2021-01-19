New Guidance Encourages Colleges, Universities To Require COVID Testing For Students On And Off CampusThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released new guidance encouraging colleges and universities to require COVID-19 testing of students who live in the immediate university community, even if the students do not live on campus.

Here's Michigan's COVID Recovery Plan To Jumpstart The State's EconomyGov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan COVID Recovery Plan to grow Michigan’s economy and help end the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Henry Ford Cancer Institute Set To Welcome Patients WednesdayAfter years of construction the new Henry Ford Cancer Institute opens to patients Wednesday. Officials say patients will have access to cancer experts that specialize in 14 different cancers and can receive all their care under one roof.

Michigan Man Sentenced To Prison In Drowning Of Autistic SonA former western Michigan college professor has been sentenced to prison for manslaughter in the death of his autistic teenage son, who drowned after spending an hour in an icy backyard pool with his arms restrained.

Michigan Reports 1,738 New COVID-19 Cases, 41 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,738 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 41 deaths for Tuesday.

Mayor Duggan: Detroit Allotment Of Vaccines Smaller Than ExpectedThe city of Detroit has received 6,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses this week — far short of what was expected — due to shortfalls from the federal government, according to Mayor Mike Duggan.