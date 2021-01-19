(CBS Detroit) – For cancer survivors ringing a bell symbolizes the completion of treatment; however on Tuesday a bell was rang to the beginning of the new Henry Ford Cancer Institute.
“This new pavilion will serve as a global destination for hope, with our united team delivering the next level of care “ Said Wright Lassiter lll, President and CEO of Henry Ford System
Opening to patients on Wednesday, the new 187,000 square foot facility located across the street from Henry Ford Main Campus, has been 5 years in the making. Dr. David Kwon MD, the Physician in charge at the Brigitte Harris Cancer Pavilion says, the center will offer seamless and integrated cancer care including specialty clinics for 14 different types of cancer.
“Where patients meet an entire team of cancer experts to specialize in their specific cancer all in one convenient clinic space”
Henry Ford says the building was designed with patients and their families in mind.
“With input from patients, survivors and families we designed this pavilion with intention to ensure that our patients have the care and support they need at every single step in their journey.” Said, Madelyn Van Tassel, Interim Vice President and Executive Director at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute during a virtual bell ringing event Tuesday.
The new Brigitte Harris Pavilion was made possible by a 20 million dollar donation from Detroit businessman Mort Harris. The pavilion is named in honor of his late wife Brigitte Harris. Other donations of over 100 million dollars were also given to the center.
