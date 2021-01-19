  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS Local)– The highly anticipated streaming service, Paramount+, will launch in the U.S. on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

ViacomCBS’ existing subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access, is being rebranded as Paramount+ as part of the service’s expansion to feature content from ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of broadcast, news, sports, and entertainment brands.

ViacomCBS will also bring Paramount+ to international markets with initial debuts in Latin America on March 4, 2021; the Nordics on March 25, 2021; and Australia in mid-2021.

The CBS All Access service in Canada will be rebranded to Paramount+ on March 4, 2021, and an expanded offering will be available later in the year.

Stay tuned for more information about what Paramount+ has in store.