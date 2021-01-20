DETROIT (AP) — The federal court in Detroit could have one of President Joe Biden’s first judicial appointments.
U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts is taking senior status, which allows her to reduce her caseload. It also creates a slot for another judge, who would be nominated by Biden and considered by the Senate.
Roberts’ plan was announced soon after Biden became president Wednesday.
Roberts, 69, has been a judge for more than 20 years. She was nominated by President Bill Clinton in 1998.
Roberts currently is overseeing civil lawsuits against the University of Michigan for assaults by a late doctor, Robert Anderson.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Guidance Encourages Colleges, Universities To Require COVID Testing For Students On And Off Campus
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Update: ‘I Believe We Have A Moral Obligation,’ Says President-Elect Joe Biden