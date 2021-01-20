(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick on Wednesday, according to the White House.

Kilpatrick has served seven years of a 28-year sentence on bribery, extortion, racketeering and other charges related to crimes when he was mayor from 2002-2008.

The White House issued a statement that said:

“President Trump commuted the sentence of the former Mayor of Detroit, Kwame Malik Kilpatrick. This commutation is strongly supported by prominent members of the Detroit community, Alveda King, Alice Johnson, Diamond and Silk, Pastor Paula White, Peter Karmanos, Representative Sherry Gay-Dagnogo of the Michigan House of Representatives, Representative Karen Whitsett of the Michigan House of Representatives, and more than 30 faith leaders. Mr. Kilpatrick has served approximately 7 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and bribery scheme while he held public office. During his incarceration, Mr. Kilpatrick has taught public speaking classes and has led Bible Study groups with his fellow inmates.”

The former mayor’s sister, Ayanna Kilpatrick claimed her brother would get an early COVID-19 compassionate release from federal prison in November.

Kilpatrick was not expected to be released from federal prison until 2037.

He is unable to run for office in Michigan for 13 years according to the state law. The former mayor was not pardoned and only had his sentence commuted, which means his conviction still stands.

Pardons remove the restrictions a convicted person has under federal law which includes the right to vote, right to hold state or local office or sit on a jury. This does not stand for a commutation.

Since he was convicted in March 2013, Kilpatrick can’t hold office until March 2033 at the earliest.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: New Guidance Encourages Colleges, Universities To Require COVID Testing For Students On And Off Campus

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Update: ‘I Believe We Have A Moral Obligation,’ Says President-Elect Joe Biden

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.