(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is expanding its eligibility list for COVID-19 vaccines to include federal and state law enforcement officials who live or work in Detroit and report to a job site.
That includes FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshal, U.S. Attorney, Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General.
The mayor also reported that the State of Michigan received about 50,000 Pfizer vaccines less than expected from the federal government this week.
Detroit residents are urged to keep their appointments as scheduled this week.
However, there are two changes:
- Individuals will receive the Moderna vaccine instead, along with new appointment dates for the second dose.
- Those individuals will receive the new dates for second appointments during their visit to the TCF Center, so there is no need to call the appointment center.
Thus far, the city has scheduled 12,000 appointments at the TCF Center for: 8000 seniors and good neighbors; 3300 teachers, school and childcare employees; 700 City of Detroit employees and 400 U.S. Postal workers.
Eligible residents can call (313) 230-0505 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday-Friday to make an appointment.
