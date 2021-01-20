  • WWJ-TVOn Air

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! From living room jams to home studios, musicians are (digitally) opening their homes to their fans…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Jeremy James St John 

 

Sara Marie Barron

 

Charlie May

 

Carina Redford & Anton Simper

 

Dirk Kroll Band

 

Alison Albrecht

 

Matthew Brown

 

Greg Beyer (of Gold Crayon, After Dark Amusement Park)

 

Sam Corbin

 

Anthony Retka

 