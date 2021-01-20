  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,031 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 40 deaths for Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 542,146 and 13,905 deaths as of Jan. 20, 2021.

In the state as of Jan. 15, there has been a total of 442,408 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

