Break The Cycle: Bad Sleep Habits, Drew's News with Kat Graham
Break The Cycle: Bad Sleep Habits, Drew's News with Kat Graham
3 hours ago
FBI: Oakland County Man With Hockey Stick Assaulted Capitol Cops
A Michigan man carrying a hockey stick during the U.S. Capitol riot struck police officers who were outdoors trying to protect the building, the FBI said Thursday.
Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Approval To $641M Flint Water Settlement
The Court’s approval order will become effective on Jan. 27, 2021.
Victim Of Fatal Shooting At Michigan Hooters Identified As Employee
Police have identified the victim of a shooting at Hooters in Kochville Township.
Man Arraigned In Slaying Aboard Vessel In Port Huron
Members of a police task force in Detroit have arrested a 43-year-old man sought in connection with the slaying of a man whose body was found last summer on a former Navy training vessel in Port Huron.
Matthew Schneider Resigns As Detroit's U.S. Attorney
The chief federal prosecutor in eastern Michigan said he’s leaving office on Feb. 1 to join a law firm.
Food Assistance Recipients Will See Additional Benefits By End Of January
Michigan food assistance recipients will see the 15 percent increase added to their Bridge Cards by the end of January that are in addition to benefits they received earlier in the month.
First Forecast Weather January 21, 2021 (Today)
Windy conditions today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather January 20, 2021 (Tonight)
Temperatures on the rise overnight.
20 hours ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
CBS Sports Set To Air Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming Platforms
CBS Sports will have seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.
Harbaugh Adds Maurice Linguist, George Helow To Michigan's Defensive Staff
Harbaugh announced the additions Wednesday night, adding that defensive line coach Shaun Nua has agreed on a contract extension and confirming Brian Jean-Mary will return to coach linebackers.
NFC And AFC Championship Picks: Aaron Rodgers 'Just Amazing Playing In Lambeau,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White
The NFC Championship features a matchup of historically great quarterbacks, while the AFC Championship could be remembered similarly, if Mahomes is able to play.
No. 7 Michigan Back On Track
This was the first time No. 7 Michigan had to respond to a loss this season.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
US Probes Complaints That Ford Tailgate Recall Didn't Work
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Ford pickup truck tailgate recall didn't fix the problem.
GM Unveils New Logo To Brand Its New EV Future
General Motors announced Friday a major shift in its brand by a newly designed logo.
Break The Cycle: Bad Sleep Habits, Drew’s News with Kat Graham
January 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm
