  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:10-year-old wounded, detroit, fatal, Police, shooting, southwest detroit, woman

DETROIT (AP) — A woman has been fatally shot and a 10-year-old boy wounded after four men fired into a vehicle in Southwest Detroit.

The vehicle was stopped at an intersection about 1 p.m. Tuesday when a Chrysler 300 pulled up behind it, according to police.

The men exited the car, walked to the stopped vehicle and opened fire before driving away in the Chrysler.

The 44-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 10-year-old was in stable condition Wednesday at a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Father, 12-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Shelby Township Fiery Crash

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Lawmakers React To President Biden’s Executive Order Plans

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.