By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – A group of Michigan bowling alleys and roller rinks are suing the state over revenue lost during the pandemic.

“To put businesses in the position where they can’t meet their obligations, they can’t pay employees, they can’t pay their taxes, and then say ‘well I guess we own your property because you didn’t pay your property taxes.’ That is just so unjust,” said Attorney David Kallman.

The lawsuit does not challenge the legality of the state’s orders or list how much money the businesses are seeking in damages.

Michigan’s bowling alleys say they closed for eight months last year and a second pandemic order forced them to close for three weeks.

