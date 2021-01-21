Kochville Township, MI (WNEM ) — Police have identified the victim of a shooting at Hooters in Kochville Township.
A passerby heard shots fired at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and saw someone running away from the scene, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel said.
A male victim who was an employee at Hooters, identified as Donald Patrick Jr., was found dead in the parking lot.
This is being investigated as a homicide.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and Saginaw Township Police Department all responded to the scene.
Saginaw Valley State University alerted students about the shooting near campus.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, call 911.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.