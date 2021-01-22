(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a dog attack that left a 62-year-old in temporary serious condition.
It happened Friday morning in the 2900 block of Fullerton.
Police say the man was walking in the area when four large dogs left their yard and began biting the victim on his legs, shoulder and ear.
A witness who was in the area attempted to help the man by reportedly hitting the dogs with an object.
Once the dogs returned to the yard, witnesses were able to secure the gate.
Police say Animal Control was also notified and responded as well.
This is an ongoing investigation.
