Governor Whitmer Provide's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Friday morning providing updates on the State's response to COVID-19. The governor announced the state would allow indoor dining to resume in Michigan starting Feb. 1. The new order will last three weeks, until Sunday, Feb. 21.
2 hours ago
Here's Everything To Know About Michigan's New Indoor Dining Guidelines
Here's everything to know about the new order which will last for three weeks until Sunday, Feb. 21.
Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Friday morning providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's everything you need to know.
Michigan Matters: Biden’s Inauguration, Trump’s Departure, Kilpatrick’s Release
Four regional leaders discuss a hectic and historic week which saw the departure of Donald Trump, the inauguration of Joe Biden as President, and release of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from jail thanks to Trump who commuted his sentence on his way out the door.
Michigan Online Sports Betting, Casino Games Will Start At Noon Friday
Online sports betting and casino games will start in Michigan at noon Friday, an expansion of options for gamblers who now wager through offshore sites.
Michigan Lottery Results For Thursday, January 21, 2021
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday, January 21, 2021.
WATCH LIVE AT 9:30 AM: Governor Whitmer To Provide Update On COVID-19 Cases And Response
Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
First Forecast Weather January 22, 2021 (Today)
Cold temperatures today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather January 21, 2021 (Tonight)
A chance of snow tonight.
17 hours ago
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
MLB Hall Of Famer Hank Aaron Dies At Age 86
The baseball legend died Friday at the age of 86 years old the Braves announced via their Twitter account.
PGA Tour Schedule On CBS For 2021 Tees Off With Farmers Insurance Open
CBS Sports begins its 64th consecutive year covering the PGA Tour with the Farmers Insurance Open.
NFL Allowing 22,000 Fans To Attend Super Bowl 55 Including 7,500 Healthcare Workers
There will be fans in attendance at this year's Super Bowl including 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who are being given free tickets as a thank you for their service.
CBS Sports Set To Air Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming Platforms
CBS Sports will have seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
US Probes Complaints That Ford Tailgate Recall Didn't Work
U.S. safety regulators are investigating complaints that a Ford pickup truck tailgate recall didn't fix the problem.
GM Unveils New Logo To Brand Its New EV Future
General Motors announced Friday a major shift in its brand by a newly designed logo.
Covid-19 Headquarters: Don’t Let Covid Confusion Stop You From Getting The Vaccine
January 22, 2021 at 11:00 am
