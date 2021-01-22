  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s east side.

It happened October 22, 2020 at 4:15 a.m., in the 11600 block of Mt. Elliot.

Police say a 39-year-old man was working in the area when an unknown suspect approached him, produced a weapon and fired a shot, striking the him.

The suspect then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction and the 39-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 30-35 years old, 6’0”, 220 pounds. He is said to have dark brown eyes, a dark complexion, medium build with a full beard and thin mustache. He was wearing a red jacket with a hood that had three white stripes on the collar and an Old English “D” on the front with blue jeans, and armed with a small black handgun.

If anyone has seen this suspect or knows of his whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140.

