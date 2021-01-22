MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,157 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 17 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 546,468 and 14,070 deaths as of Jan. 22, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 15, there has been a total of 442,408 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
