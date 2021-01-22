  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Tim Lawlis
Filed Under:2021 NFL Conference Championship Rooting Interest

(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s how fans in the 50 states are rooting for teams in the 2021 NFL Conference Championship based on geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags:

Buffalo Bills:  22 States

Kansas City Chiefs:  10 States

Tampa Bay Buccaneers:  10 States

Green Bay Packers:  8 States

The data has caused a lot of discussion on Twitter, as fans from each state debate whether the map is accurate.

Here’s a post debating whether the UP is correctly represented:

Whether you agree or disagree, the debate rages on as fans support their favorite teams on Twitter.  You can add your opinion to the discussion on Twitter: @CBSSportsHQ!

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Toddler Fatally Shoots 5-Year-Old Cousin While Playing With Gun

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 