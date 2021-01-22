(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s how fans in the 50 states are rooting for teams in the 2021 NFL Conference Championship based on geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags:
Buffalo Bills: 22 States
Kansas City Chiefs: 10 States
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 States
Green Bay Packers: 8 States
The data has caused a lot of discussion on Twitter, as fans from each state debate whether the map is accurate.
Here’s a post debating whether the UP is correctly represented:
Whether you agree or disagree, the debate rages on as fans support their favorite teams on Twitter. You can add your opinion to the discussion on Twitter: @CBSSportsHQ!
