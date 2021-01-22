(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding COVID-19 and the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
During the press conference Friday, they are expected to speak about the opening of indoor dining in restaurants in Michigan.
Watch it live here at 9:30 p.m.
The state reported 2,165 new cases of COVID-19 and 148 new deaths on Friday.
