MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,011 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 35 deaths Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Jan. 23. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1,505 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 551,080 and 14,326 deaths as of Jan. 25, 2021.
In the state as of Jan. 22, there has been a total of 463,106 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
