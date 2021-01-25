(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 25 Michigan schools.
On Monday, Jan. 25 the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However, in Washtenaw County, there were eight cases reported among students and staff at St. Paul Lutheran School.
At Dryden High School in Lapeer County, there were five cases reported among students and staff.
Divine Child Catholic High School in Wayne County reported three cases among students and staff as well.
For more information on outbreaks in the state, visit here.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Latest: Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?