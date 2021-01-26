(CBS DETROIT) – Detroiters interested in obtaining one or more recreational marijuana licenses can now take the first step to be certified as a Legacy Detroiter before license applications open April 1.

The Adult Use Recreational Marijuana ordinance, approved by Detroit City Council late last year, gives preference to longtime Detroit residents seeking licenses.

Becoming a certified Legacy Detroiter provides:

At least 50 percent of licenses in most of the 10 license categories must be awarded to certified Legacy Detroiters

A 99 percent discount on licensing fees in 2021 and 75 percent discount on licensing fees in 2022

A 75 percent discount on City-owned land and property

Ability to apply for a one-year provisional license if the applicant doesn’t own a property yet

Detroit also has compiled a list of 17 vacant city-owned lots and commercial buildings reserved for applicants certified as Legacy Detroiters by the Civil Rights, Inclusion and Opportunity Department.

As one of the benefits of the ordinance, Legacy Detroit purchasers will receive a 75 percent discount on the listed sale price. All sales require City Council approval, must be paid in cash and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

The full list of properties is available at detroitmeansbusiness.org/homegrown.

To qualify for the Detroit Legacy program, individuals must currently reside in Detroit, and be able to document that they have:

Lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years, or

Lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and are low income, or

Lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have marijuana conviction or have a parent with a marijuana conviction

Applicants will need to submit copies of documentation to certify their legacy status, such as pay stubs, tax returns, mortgage or rental lease documents, etc. Detroiters must submit a Detroit Legacy application and pay the associated fee to be certified and take advantage of the program benefits.

License applicants can begin applying for adult-use licenses beginning April 1. However, under the ordinance, Legacy Detroiters will be provided a 45-day window (April 1 – May 15) when only their applications will be reviewed.

Detroit Legacy applicants

Now

Get pre-qualified from State of Michigan for marijuana business Get certified as a Detroit Legacy Applicant by CRIO

Starting April 1

Apply for a Detroit Legacy license with Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED)

Starting May 1

Application review begins

BSEED begins issuing Detroit Legacy licenses

General applicants with existing medical marijuana license

Application review begins June 16

General applicants without existing medical marijuana license

Application review begins August 1

For more information on step-by-step guides to the application and City-owned properties, go to detroitmeansbusiness.org/homegrown.