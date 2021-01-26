(CBS DETROIT) – Chicago-based restaurant “Portillo’s” has set an opening date for its first Michigan location.
The hotdog and Italian beef chain says it is opening in Sterling Heights on March 16.
The nearly 8,000 square foot restaurant was originally set to open in the second half of this year.
Roughly 150 people will be employed at the restaurant alone.
