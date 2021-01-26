(CBS DETROIT) – Four additional cases of the new COVID-19 variant are being investigated in Wayne county.
Health officials have already confirmed at least four cases of the coronavirus variant.
Those who tested positive are between the ages of 35 and 42.
In two of the cases both people recently traveled overseas.
Washtenaw County’s Health Department also confirms at least 13 cases of the new variant.
