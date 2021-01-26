(CBS DETROIT) – Janam Technologies, a leading provider of rugged mobile computers and contactless access solutions, announced today it is working with Olympia Entertainment to deploy contactless ticketing and venue access at Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons. Olympia Entertainment is also considering integrating Janam’s technology at its other sports and live entertainment venues, including Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers.

Janam’s GT1 mobile pedestal delivers rapid, reliable and contactless access control for sports, performing arts and live entertainment venues. Its “plug-and-play” design transforms Janam’s proven and widely deployed handheld ticket scanners into contactless, self-service mobile pedestals that help venue operators promote safe “social distancing”, take advantage of the most advanced digital ticketing technology and save enormous cost.

By enabling guests to self-scan their paper or digital tickets, GT1 provides a tap-and-go experience that eases congestion, moves fans quickly into the venue and complies with state and local health and safety regulations for reducing the spread of COVID-19. KEY FACTS Purchased tickets are delivered directly to each fan’s mobile phone and securely stored in Apple Wallet or Google Pay. Upon arrival, guests will simply position their iPhone, Apple Watch or Android-powered smartphone close to Janam’s GT1, and the integrated proximity-based NFC technology automatically pulls the relevant digital pass, accelerating ticket validation and reducing contact between staff and fans.

The Janam handheld scanner that powers the GT1 mobile pedestal is the only one in its class that supports the most advanced NFC protocols of both Apple Wallet and Google’s Smart Tap. When combined with backend ticketing systems, GT1 delivers a secure, friction-free and contactless digital ticketing and access control solution that eliminates many of the challenges experienced by stadiums, arenas and other live entertainment venues when guiding crowds into an event.

Flexible and highly affordable, Janam’s GT1 delivers powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and exceptional battery life. As a key component of contactless digital ticketing systems, it enables venues of all types and sizes to increase patron throughout, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and connect more meaningfully to their customers. Harry B. Lerner, CEO, Janam Technologies

“Janam is the most trusted hardware manufacturer in sports and live entertainment, and we are thrilled to partner with Olympia Entertainment to provide a ground-breaking contactless ticketing solution that enables fans to safely enter the building. The transition from paper-based tickets to digital phone passes is a key ingredient of the accelerating proliferation of ‘social distancing’ and contactless consumer transactions.” Tim Padgett, Vice President, Venue Operations, Olympia Entertainment

“We’re eager to safely and efficiently welcome Detroiters back to our venues. We appreciate the partnership with Janam and look forward to the enhancements this technology will provide to our fans and guests.” About Janam

Janam is a leading provider of rugged, mobile computers and contactless access solutions. Small, light and affordable, Janam’s handheld devices deliver powerful computing performance, superior barcode scanning, state-of-the-art NFC and proven ruggedness. Janam’s contactless access solutions enable enterprises of all types and sizes to increase customer throughput, eliminate fraud, reduce costs and meaningfully improve the customer and associate experience.

For more information, visit www.janam.com. Products or services mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. SOURCE Janam Technologies LLC