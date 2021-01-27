(CBS DETROIT) – DTE Energy announced that it will offer customers a new way to reduce their carbon footprint.
The program, called CleanVision Natural Gas Balance includes both carbon offsets and renewable natural gas.
The carbon offset program is focused on protecting Michigan forests that naturally absorb greenhouse gases. Renewable natural gas will be sourced by transforming landfill emissions and wastewater treatment plant by-products into usable gas.
Natural Gas Balance offers customers a way to affordably offset 25 percent to 100 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from an average home’s natural gas use.
Grand Rapids-based Madcap Coffee has also joined the program and are offering a $10 Madcap Coffee gift card for the first 200 customers who sign up for the Natural Gas Balance program.
DTE Gas customers can learn more and join Natural Gas Balance by visiting dteenergy.com/naturalgasbalance.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Homicide On Detroit’s East Side
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Gov. Whitmer To Deliver Third State Of The State Address Wednesday