By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions hired Dave Fipp has their new special teams coordinator.

The Lions announced the move Tuesday night. Fipp held the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles for the past eight seasons, which included the team’s first Super Bowl title. In his eight seasons with the Eagles, they combined for nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 20: Philadelphia Eagles special teams coach Dave Fipp looks on during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 20, 2020 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fipp was also an assistant special teams coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10, and he held the same position with the Miami Dolphins from 2011-12.

