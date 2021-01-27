(CBS DETROIT) – A woman is facing several charges after allegedly stabbing her husband with a sword in Detroit.
It happened early Sunday morning at the couple’s home on Montrose Street.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office says Reanetta Moore, 44, and her husband, Robert Joiner, 35, got into an argument in their home that later escalated with Moore grabbing a sword stabbing her husband.
Moore cut her husband several times and according to police, Joiner was found by police lying in a pool of blood. Police say Joiner had wounds in his side and back. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.
Police arrested Moore at the scene and she was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and aggravated assault.
On Wednesday morning, Moore was arraigned in 36th District Court. Her bond was set at $1 million cash. She’s expected to be back in court on Feb. 3.
