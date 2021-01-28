(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade is another casualty in the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers decided to cancel the event for a second year in a row.
The 63rd annual parade usually attracts more than 80,000 spectators.
Last year the parade was canceled after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recommended the event be canceled or postponed.
