(CBS DETROIT) – As demand increases for the coronavirus vaccine, officials warn of scammers out to get your personal or financial information.
Here are a few tips from Henry Ford Health System on how to spot a scam:
- Advertisements or offers for early access to a vaccine upon payment of a deposit or fee
- Requests asking you to pay out of pocket to obtain the vaccine or to put your name on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list
- Offers to undergo additional medical testing or procedures when obtaining a vaccine
- Offers to sell and/or ship doses of a vaccine, domestically or internationally, in exchange for payment of a deposit or fee
- Unsolicited emails, telephone calls, or texts from someone claiming to be from a medical office, insurance company, or COVID-19 vaccine center requesting personal, financial and/or medical information to determine your eligibility to participate in clinical vaccine trials or obtain the vaccine
- Claims of FDA approval for a vaccine that cannot be verified
- Ads for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources
- A phone call or email telling you the government or government officials require you to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 scams can also come in the form of someone pretending to be a healthcare worker.
“Our team members would never call to ask for your sensitive personal and financial information. Anyone who receives a call like this from someone who identifies themselves as being from Henry Ford should just hang up,” said President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer of Henry Ford Health System Bob Riney.
Here are a few useful tips and resources to avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related scams:
- Go to henryford.com for information and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Go to the State of Michigan’s Covid-19 Vaccine website for information about where to get vaccinated.
- Check the FDA’s website for current information about vaccine emergency use authorizations.
- Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
- Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly report any errors to your health insurance provider.
