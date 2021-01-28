  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions have hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Head coach Anthony Lynn of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell’s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was 0-1 as interim coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 when he also served as offensive coordinator for 14 games. Lynn played running back for Denver and San Francisco from 1993 to 1999.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 16, 2019: General manager John Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets on September 16, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cleveland won 23-3. (Photo by: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. The latest additions to the front office are designed to build a veteran-laden support staff to work with first-time general manager Brad Holmes.

Agnew was director of pro scouting the past four years with the Los Angeles Rams, working with Holmes as he led their college scouting department during his 18-year career with the franchise. Agnew worked for the Rams for 14 seasons after his playing career. He was drafted No. 10 overall in 1990 by New England and played defensive line for 11 seasons with the Patriots, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 30, 2018: General manager John Dorsey of the Cleveland Browns watches the action from the sideline in the second quarter of a preseason game against the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Cleveland won 35-16. (Photo by: 2018 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Dorsey was the Chiefs’ general manager from 2013 to 2016 and was Cleveland’s general manager for the following three seasons. He was a front office consultant last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

