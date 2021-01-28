(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan educators will receive $500 in hazard pay for working during the pandemic.
The state Treasury Department says payments will go out by Feb. 25.
Those who submitted their grant forms by last December and met requirements were eligible.
Some eligible staff members are also set to receive $250.
For more information, visit here.
