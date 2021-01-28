(CBS DETROIT) – A man is jailed in Macomb County after police found a loaded gun in the man’s vehicle.
It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday when Michigan State Police troopers pulled over a 22-year-old man for driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Police say the man had a felony warrant for fraud.
During the vehicle search, police located a loaded Springfield .40 caliber pistol.
The driver, who did not have a CPL and was a convicted felon, was arrested on original CCW charges, police said.
He is currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail pending prosecutor review and arraignment.
