By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Macomb County, Macomb County Jail, michigan state police, Speeding, vehicle search

(CBS DETROIT) – A man is jailed in Macomb County after police found a loaded gun in the man’s vehicle.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday when Michigan State Police troopers pulled over a 22-year-old man for driving 88 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Police say the man had a felony warrant for fraud.

During the vehicle search, police located a loaded Springfield .40 caliber pistol.

The driver, who did not have a CPL and was a convicted felon, was arrested on original CCW charges, police said.

He is currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail pending prosecutor review and arraignment.

