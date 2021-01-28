(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan has issued a stay-at-home order for its Ann Arbor campus.
This comes as the school reports several new cases of the COVID-19 variant.
All students are asked to stay at home for two weeks, except for those in specific in-person classes.
U of M’s athletic department issued a two-week suspension of all sports last week due to new variant cases in the department.
