(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit teens have been charged as adults in the robbery and fatal stabbing of an Uber driver.
The 16-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were expected to be arraigned Friday on first-degree murder, carjacking and armed robbery charges according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
“It is rare that we use the automatic waiver to charge juveniles as adults. But the alleged facts in this case are especially heinous and violent,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “The evidence in this case will show that these defendants called an Uber with a plan to rob and carjack the driver, beat and bludgeoned him, and left him in an alley to die.”
It happened on Jan. 21 when police found 60-year-old Timothy Perkins of Southfield in a southwest Detroit alley. Police say Perkins had been beaten with a hammer and had multiple stab wounds to his body. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.
His stolen car was later found and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office believes a call was put in for an Uber with the intent to rob the driver.
