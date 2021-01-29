(CBS DETROIT) – A 5-year-old boy has hospitalized after a dog attack on the city’s west side, according to Detroit police.
It happened at 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Longacre Street, near the Southfield Freeway. Police say the 5-year-old boy was visiting the location when he was feeding five large dogs with the dogs who police say is a 36-year-old man.
The man left for a short period of time and when he returned, police say he saw two of the dogs mauling the boy.
Police say the man was also injured in the mauling when he tried to separate the child from the dogs, leaving him with bite marks on his arms and hands. The 5-year-old boy suffered bite marks to his body and legs, police say.
They were both transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in temporary serious condition and are expected to be okay.
Animal control was notified and took possession of all five dogs police say.
This is an ongoing investigation and Child Abuse and Animal control will be working together to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.
