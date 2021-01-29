  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
The Detroit Lions hired Aubrey Pleasant to be the team’s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

The team announced the move Thursday. Pleasant joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff.

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 10, 2017: Assistant head coach/tight ends Dan Campbell of the New Orleans Saints plays with a football as he stands on the sideline prior to a preseason game on August 10, 2017 against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won 20-14. (Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

Pleasant is coming off a four-year run as cornerbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He has also worked as a coaching intern with the Cleveland Browns and an assistant for Washington.

Pleasant is a native of Flint and coached at Grand Blanc High School in 2010. He also worked for the University of Michigan after that.

 

