(CNN) – A Michigan man who spent more than 2 decades in prison on a marijuana conviction is now a free man — after his sentence was commuted by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michael Thompson was released from prison in Jackson early Thursday morning.
Thompson was originally sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for selling marijuana to an undercover police officer in 1996.
Now, marijuana is legal for adult use in Michigan.
This wasn’t the first time Thompson’s case was in front of a Michigan governor. Two years ago Governor Rick Snyder declined to commute his sentence.
“Hopefully I can get working with some people on prison reform, you know, because it’s a small thing that you might think is small but it’s big,” said Thompson.
Thompson’s Attorney, Kimberly Corral, said she’s been on this case for almost two years and a team of people have been working on this case for decades.
“It’s such a relief, and it’s a beautiful moment and it’s a lot of work and emotion that goes into something like this,” said Corral.
This was all made possible in part by the Prisoner Project which is backed by celebrities like Sarah Silverman, Jim Belushi and Snoop Dog.
