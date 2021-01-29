Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It’s a look at bringing back film incentives, update on recreational marijuana sales and movie theatres during this pandemic as three guests at the forefront of these topics appear on “Michigan Matters” to provide an update.
Brian Kelly, chairman of the Michigan Film Industry Association, appeared with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain to talk about efforts to bring back film incentives which were ended a few years ago. His group has been working with leaders in Lansing to try and make it happen.
Andrew Brisbo, Director of Michigan’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency, appeared to talk how the roll out of recreational marijuana has gone after being approved by voters in 2018. Currently the split of sales—which are nearing $1 billion – is even between medical and recreational marijuana, but he expects that to change.
And Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment, discussed how movie theatres have adjusted and been severely impacted during this pandemic. His company is planning to open its theatres Feb. 1.
He explained the safety protocols and explained they will only have 25 percent occupancy for now. He offered an outlook for this hard hit industry in 2021.
