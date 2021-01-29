  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three cows have been struck and killed after wandering onto a western Michigan roadway.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office said eight cows were on the road about 3:30 a.m. Friday in Zeeland Township when authorities arrived after reports of a crash.

One vehicle had hit the three cows that died. The vehicle suffered significant damage, but the driver was not injured.

The road was closed for more than 90 minutes. The uninjured cows were taken to a nearby farm.

Zeeland Township is southwest of Grand Rapids.

