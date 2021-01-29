  • WWJ-TV

By Bria Brown
taylor derosa

(CBS DETROIT) – School officials at Grand Valley State University have revealed the cause of death of a freshman student.

18-year-old Taylor Derosa died last month from hypothermia.

Investigators also say alcohol was a contributing factor in Derosa’s death.

University police say Derosa, attended several social gatherings the night before she was found dead near a campus trail.

Authorities do not believe she interacted with anyone prior to her death.

