(CBS DETROIT) – School officials at Grand Valley State University have revealed the cause of death of a freshman student.
18-year-old Taylor Derosa died last month from hypothermia.
Investigators also say alcohol was a contributing factor in Derosa’s death.
University police say Derosa, attended several social gatherings the night before she was found dead near a campus trail.
Authorities do not believe she interacted with anyone prior to her death.
