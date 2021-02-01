  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:dog fighting ring, flint, Michigan, pit bulls

(CBS DETROIT) – More than a dozen pit bulls remain in limbo after they were found as part of a dog fighting ring.

The fighting ring was accidentally found during a drug investigation over the weekend.

Since dogs are legally considered property, that means the 15 pit bulls can be used as evidence in court.

Officials say until courts make a decision on their fate, they cannot receive anything more than basic care.

