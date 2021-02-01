(CBS DETROIT) – More than a dozen pit bulls remain in limbo after they were found as part of a dog fighting ring.
The fighting ring was accidentally found during a drug investigation over the weekend.
Since dogs are legally considered property, that means the 15 pit bulls can be used as evidence in court.
Officials say until courts make a decision on their fate, they cannot receive anything more than basic care.
