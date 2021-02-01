Menu
Bill Nye The Science Guy Breaks Down The Best Ways To Avoid Covid-19 Like Only He Can!
Dr. Oz and Bill Nye the Science Guy debunk misconceptions about how masks protect us against the virus.
2 hours ago
Here's A Schedule Of Black History Month Events In Detroit This Week
The initiative, called Undefeated: A Celebration of Detroit's Contributions to American Excellence, kicks off Monday. Here's everything you need to know.
Michigan's Marijuana Industry Leaves People Of Color Behind
The first year of state-licensed recreational marijuana sales in Michigan saw $511 million of sales in recreational and $474 million in medical sales, generating over $100 million in tax revenue, but the state also found that the commercial marijuana industry drastically failed to attract minority business owners.
Online 'Backdoor' Used By 2,700 To Schedule Vaccinations
About 2,700 people were able to use an online scheduling vulnerability to register out-of-turn for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Detroit-area health care system.
Here's Everything To Know About Michigan's New Indoor Dining Guidelines
Here's everything to know about the new order which will last for three weeks until Sunday, Feb. 21.
Police: GVSU Student Taylor Derosa Died From Hypothermia, Alcohol Contributed
School officials at Grand Valley State University have revealed the cause of death of a freshman student.
Air Zoo Exhibit Celebrates Life Of Bessie Coleman
In 1921 she earned her pilot’s license in France and then returned to the U.S. and became a media sensation.
First Forecast Today- February 1, 2021
First Forecast
7 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
4 months ago
Weather Stories
Look For The 2020 Great Conjunction or ‘The Christmas Star’ In The Sky Monday Evening
The Great Conjunction is the one bright spot in 2020—literally! Sometimes referred to as “The Christmas Star”, Saturn and Jupiter will pass very close to one another creating a look of a bright, elongated star.
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Latest Sports
Lions Trade Stafford To LA For Goff, Draft Picks
The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks, and a third-round pick, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.
Pistons Outlast Lakers 107-92
LeBron James made his first seven shots from the field and looked plenty capable of leading the Lakers to a victory with Anthony Davis sidelined.
Red Wings Fall To The Stars 7-3
Joe Pavelski scored his fourth goal of the season, Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots in his first NHL start and the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-3 on Thursday night to finish undefeated in their season-opening four-game homestand.
Lions Add Aubrey Pleasant To Coaching Staff
The Detroit Lions hired Aubrey Pleasant to be the team's pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.
The Best & Worst States For Working Parents
The website Business.org just released a list of which states are best for working parents.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
General Motors Plans To Be Carbon Neutral By 2040
GM announced that it plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targetsⁱⁱ to achieve carbon neutrality.
Nissan Recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs For Brake Light Problem
Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Moderna Booster
February 1, 2021 at 8:53 am
Filed Under:
#CovidVaccine
,
coronavirus
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
Moderna Booster
,
pandemic
Will our vaccines protect against the new mutant variants of Covid-19?
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
