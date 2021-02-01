(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is launching a year-long celebration of arts and culture.

The initiative, called Undefeated: A Celebration of Detroit’s Contributions to American Excellence, kicks off Monday at noon.

The events will be live on Channel 22 and Facebook @CityofDetroit.

You can also watch on Zoom at https://cityofdetroit.zoom.us/j/86478139644

Dial in number is (267) 831-0333 or (301) 715-8592

Meeting ID: 864 7813 9644

Here’s a schedule of Black History Month events this week:

Feb. 1

Noon: Rochelle Riley interviews Stephanie Williams and Elizabeth Atkins on helping more Black authors tell their stories.

7 p.m.: Mayor Mike Duggan will kick off Black History Month and the city’s Undefeated celebration by interviewing Detroit native and New York Times best-selling author Alice Randall about “Black Bottom Saints.”

Feb. 2

Noon: The city will honor Detroit’s historic sites and treasures by screening a film featuring local historian and tour guide Jamon Jordan.

7 p.m.: Detroit ACE will spotlight Detroit’s rich history in theatre with a special performance.

Feb. 3

Noon: ACE Director Rochelle Riley will interview Chef Phil the godfather of Detroit and demonstrations from Chef Omar and cannabis expert Chef Nikki.

7 p.m.: A look at Black dance in Detroit through the years with Debra White-Hunt and the 35-year-old Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy.

8 p.m.: A celebration of spoken word, poetry and rap with Jessica Care Moore and tribute to late Detroit Poet Laureate Naomi Long Madgett.

Feb. 4

5 p.m.: The city will salute the African American origins of jazz and celebrate fine arts with a Virtual Art Exhibit, accompanied by a soundtrack featuring some of Detroit’s legendary jazz artists.

Feb. 5

Noon: The city will honor Detroit’s excellence in architecture and Black architects.

7 p.m.: The city will celebrate fashion with designer Tracy Reese and Detroit Is The New Black founder Roslyn Karamoko.

Feb. 6

4 p.m.: The celebration continues with a set featuring Detroit’s best hip-hop, techno and rock in a virtual concert featuring Curtis Roach and a host of others.

7 p.m.: ACE Director Rochelle Riley interviews Crystal P and Horace H.B. Sanders about the comedy landscape in Detroit, followed by a set featuring the comics and Riley in her second debut set.

Feb. 7

4 p.m.: The city will host a tribute to Detroit’s African American classical and operatic genius followed by a gospel concert featuring stellar Detroit choirs.

The events will be live on Zoom, Channel 22 and Facebook. Register at Detroitartsandculture@gmail.com.