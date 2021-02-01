(CBS DETROIT) – Students at Michigan State University are being asked to stay inside their homes for two weeks.
This comes after MSU recently announced a higher positivity rate among its COVID-19 cases.
School officials say since 2,500 students moved on campus for the spring semester cases have been rising.
Last week the University of Michigan enforced a shelter-in-place due to increased coronavirus cases.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Approves Great Lakes Oil Pipeline Tunnel Permits
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Check Latest: Will The $1,400 Payment Survive Negotiations On The American Rescue Plan?
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.