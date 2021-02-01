  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, Michigan, Michigan State University, On Campus, stay at home order

(CBS DETROIT) – Students at Michigan State University are being asked to stay inside their homes for two weeks.

This comes after MSU recently announced a higher positivity rate among its COVID-19 cases.

School officials say since 2,500 students moved on campus for the spring semester cases have been rising.

Last week the University of Michigan enforced a shelter-in-place due to increased coronavirus cases.

