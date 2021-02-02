  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions, Dom Capers, Duce Staley, Jeff O'Brien, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone, nfl

The Detroit Lions on Friday added Duce Staley, Mark Brunell, Mark DeLeone, and Dom Capers to their coaching staff.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 18: Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Staley joins new coach Dan Campbell’s staff as running backs coach and assistant head coach. Brunell will be the team’s quarterbacks coach, and DeLeone will coach inside linebackers. Capers was hired as a senior defensive assistant.

This is Staley’s 11th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles — he was a special teams quality control coach before taking over the running backs in 2013. He was also a running back as a player for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Steelers from 2004-06.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 25: Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell watches the action during a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at TIAA Bank Field on August 25, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Brunell played quarterback from 1993-2011 for Green Bay, Jacksonville, Washington, New Orleans, and the New York Jets.

DeLeone is entering his 10th season as an NFL coach. He spent the past two seasons as the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears. Before that, he spent six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as a defensive quality control coach from 2013-14, assistant linebackers coach from 2015-17, and inside linebackers coach in 2018. He was a defensive assistant with the New York Jets in 2012.

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 08: Senior defensive assistant coach Dom Capers looks on before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Capers enters his 47th season as a coach, his 35th in the NFL. He was a head coach for the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2001-05).

 

